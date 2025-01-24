Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. State Street Corp increased its position in Veralto by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after buying an additional 558,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.58%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

