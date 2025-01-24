Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 12,088 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TKC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

