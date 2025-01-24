Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 315 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

