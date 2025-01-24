Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $73,345,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 34.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 140.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 267.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $360.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.64.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

