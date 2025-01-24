Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 68.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pearson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of PSO opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Pearson plc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $16.43.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

