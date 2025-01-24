Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Sable Offshore Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

