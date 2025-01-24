Ballentine Partners LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

CLX opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.