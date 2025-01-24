Ballentine Partners LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,440,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $30,820,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $129.68.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.