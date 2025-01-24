Ballentine Partners LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,823,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after buying an additional 177,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 568,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,444. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

