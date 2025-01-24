Ballentine Partners LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after buying an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after buying an additional 904,498 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $174.11 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.59.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

