Ballentine Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after buying an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 224,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 415,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 192,143 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 134,407 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.