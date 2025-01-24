Ballentine Partners LLC Has $539,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 160,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,102 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,794 shares of company stock worth $4,866,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $102.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

