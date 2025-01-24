Ballentine Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 107.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,232. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

