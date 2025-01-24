Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $453.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $326.13 and a one year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

