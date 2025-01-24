Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,172 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 3,296,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,047,000 after acquiring an additional 576,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $761,947. This trade represents a 58.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,070. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.