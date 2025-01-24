Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pentair by 70.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNR stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

