Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after buying an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,357,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.1 %

ZBH opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

