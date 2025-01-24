Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 18.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 107.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Newmont by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Veritas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

