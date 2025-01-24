Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $350.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.60 and its 200 day moving average is $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,929 shares of company stock valued at $15,645,074 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

