Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 195.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

