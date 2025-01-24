Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 3,136 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Barclays by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Trading Up 1.8 %

Barclays stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

