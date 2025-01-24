Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 6,343 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

