Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in DoorDash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $183.48. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock valued at $177,556,541 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

