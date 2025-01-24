Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,335.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,133.46 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

