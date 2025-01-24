Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,373 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Humana by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 2.9 %

HUM stock opened at $293.22 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $411.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.81 and its 200 day moving average is $305.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.80.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

