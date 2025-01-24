Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

