Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 795 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 73.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

