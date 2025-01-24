Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.68. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.62%.

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

