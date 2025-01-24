Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $401.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.87.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

