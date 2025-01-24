BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.68. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 602,632 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDORY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

