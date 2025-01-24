Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

NASDAQ STX opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.59% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

