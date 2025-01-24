Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VC

Visteon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Visteon has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $123.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Visteon by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.