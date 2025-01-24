Barclays Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $183.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

AAPL stock opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 196,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

