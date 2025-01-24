Barclays Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $74.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get RadNet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at RadNet

Shares of RDNT opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. RadNet has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

In other RadNet news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,417,920. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in RadNet by 10,875.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.