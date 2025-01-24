Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $168.86 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $747.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

