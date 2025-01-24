Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 734.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

