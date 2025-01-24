BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in BorgWarner by 88.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

