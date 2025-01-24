Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atyr PHARMA FY2025 Earnings

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Atyr PHARMA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATYR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atyr PHARMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atyr PHARMA stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atyr PHARMA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.