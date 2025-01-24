Brokers Issue Forecasts for Maplebear FY2025 Earnings

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Maplebear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($20.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CART. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Up 1.9 %

CART stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Maplebear by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Maplebear by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,405,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,411,240.18. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,558 shares of company stock worth $4,490,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.