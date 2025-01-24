Brokers Offer Predictions for Alector FY2025 Earnings

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alector in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Alector

Alector Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Alector has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alector by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 52,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $131,473.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,826.48. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 16,489 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $41,552.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,240.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,161 shares of company stock worth $239,806 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.