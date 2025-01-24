Brokers Set Expectations for Airbnb FY2025 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,543 shares of company stock worth $155,659,368 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

