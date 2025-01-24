Brokers Set Expectations for CATX FY2025 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,096.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE CATX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics
In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,832.16. This trade represents a 10.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 67,570 shares of company stock worth $256,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
