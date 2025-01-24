BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTX stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,602.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $116,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

