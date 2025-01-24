BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.