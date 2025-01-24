Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and traded as low as C$10.78. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.79, with a volume of 4,984 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.