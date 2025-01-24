Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ADMA Biologics FY2025 Earnings

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.76. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

