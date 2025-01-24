Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Ardelyx FY2025 Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Ardelyx Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after purchasing an additional 176,789 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 68.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,060,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 1,243,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ardelyx by 274.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 132,928 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $25,195.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,555.81. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $147,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,738.28. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,358 shares of company stock worth $1,189,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

