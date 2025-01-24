Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Humana FY2025 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $16.17 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.80.

Shares of HUM opened at $293.22 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $411.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.88. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

