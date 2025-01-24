Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Biohaven FY2025 Earnings

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.05) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHVN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Biohaven Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHVN opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at $85,132,551.54. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

