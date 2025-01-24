Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates CHKP FY2025 Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $196.38 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.